As NFL teams whittled their rosters down to 53 men on Tuesday, the New York Giants made a couple of unfortunate, but necessary moves. One player on each side of the ball was placed on the Giants' injured reserve list.

The two players were wideout Isaiah McKenzie and linebacker Matthew Adams, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The #Giants placed WR Isaiah McKenzie on season-ending injured reserve,” Pelissero reported. “LB Matthew Adams was also placed on IR and designated to return.”

Who are these players, and how will this impact New York's season?

Both moves will have ripple effects on the Giants' roster

McKenzie is an eighth-year journeyman who was a new arrival to New York this year. The 5-foot-7, 173-pounder has 152 catches for 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns across 93 games and 28 starts. He was in the mix to make the roster as a return man and backup slot receiver but suffered a knee laceration and right foot injury in the Giants' last preseason contest.

McKenzie's absence leaves question marks at the returner position, especially if fellow receiver Gunner Olszewski (questionable) can't go in Week 1.

Meanwhile, Adams is another journeyman who is new to the team this season. The six-foot, 230-pounder has 98 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 85 appearances and 13 starts. Unlike McKenzie, though, Adams can return from his quad ailment this year.

Adams is already progressing in his rehab, via USA Today's Art Stapleton.

“Matthew Adams, who was ultimately placed on short-term IR, was in stretch lines at today's practice wearing Dexter Lawrence's 97,” Stapleton said. “Dex was wearing Adams' 49. Hope they figure out who's who by tomorrow. #Giants100”

Adams' absence should theoretically open up opportunities for Carter Coughlin and Dyontae Johnson, but both players are questionable heading into Week 1 as well. Third-string inside linebacker Darius Muasau may get more reps if both players are compromised.