Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries

The New York Giants are 3-1 after a Week 4 win. For a fanbase so unfamiliar with a winning record in recent memory, it is a sight to behold. However, the team still has a lot of problems to fix going forward, especially at the quarterback spot.

Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both suffered injuries in the Giants’ Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Jake Fromm is working out with the Giants. New York fans and media members expressed shock and outrage at the move to bring back the 24-year-old.

Oh, man. I might close the comments at Big Blue View if the Giants sign Fromm. I know what would be coming. https://t.co/HdAIsMuUMy — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 4, 2022

I would rather punt on first down every drive than watch Jake Fromm take another snap for the Giants again. https://t.co/UEjFBHgrsZ — Matt Hladik (@MattHladik919) October 4, 2022

Last season, Fromm appeared in three games last year for the Giants, making two starts. He completed 27 of his 60 pass attempts for 210 yards and threw three interceptions to just one touchdown, losing both of his starts. The former Georgia standout has shown no value at the NFL level so far in his brief career.

Fromm recently worked out for the Miami Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury but lost out on the opportunity to join their practice squad to Reid Sinnett. Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed confidence that Jones will be okay but still wants to have a backup plan.

As the Giants prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in London, the thought of Fromm taking over will haunt New York fans. Saquon Barkley has been tremendous so far but will have a much harder time carrying the offense with Fromm. Jones can at least provide the threat of a scramble and Taylor has been a decent option for years. Regardless of who is under center this Sunday, the Giants offense will be in for a serious test.