The New York Giants brought in running back James Robinson earlier this summer when they were still in the midst of Saquon Barkley's contract drama. Barkley wound up agreeing to a new deal, and now the Giants have decided to release Robinson after the conclusion of the preseason, per NFL Media's Ian Rapaport.

Robinson rushed 10 times for 55 yards in the Giants' preseason finale against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, Robinson's former team. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to earn a spot on the roster.

James Robinson's career

It has been quite the fall from grace for James Robinson after he burst onto the scene as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. The undrafted running back out of Illinois State rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 344 receiving yards and three scores in 14 games as a rookie.

However, his production has dwindled since that big first season.

Robinson's sophomore campaign still saw him rush for 767 yards and eight touchdowns, but his workload as a runner and receiver dropped with Travis Etienne in the fold. The dip continued in Year 3, and Robinson ultimately got traded to the Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick. He made little impact with the Jets in four games and hit free agency.

The running back signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the New England Patriots in the offseason, only to get released due to concerns about his health. The Giants then scooped Robinson up as they dealt with the Barkley situation, but now they have also released him along with wide receiver Jaydon Wickens. New York has Barkley, Matt Breida and several others on the depth chart at running back.

It remains to be seen if James Robinson gets another chance elsewhere. The running back market is rough, so he could have a tough time finding another new home after bouncing around over the last year.