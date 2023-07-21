The New York Giants signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley on Friday. Shortly after, they agreed to a deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots running back James Robinson, per Art Stapleton of The Record Sports.

‘BREAKING: #NYGiants are making a move at running back by signing James Robinson, per source. Robinson's addition will give NYG another option this summer with Saquon Barkley's anticipated absence from training camp and the preseason.'

The Giants were unable to agree to a long-term contract for Saquon Barkley earlier in the week, and the Pro Bowl RB has now threatened the team with a potential holdout if nothing is worked on. Days later, the Giants have added Robinson, which is an interesting move for a former starter with the Jaguars.

Robinson then signed with the Patriots but was released and became a free agent, and he was traded from the Jaguars to the New York Jets during the 2022 season. He appeared in just four games for the Jets, rushing for 85 yards on 29 carries in a lesser role.

Robinson broke out in his rookie season with the Jaguars in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards with seven scores and then put up 767 yards and eight scores in 2021. However, the emergence of Travis Etienne gave Robinson a lesser role with the Jaguars, and now he enters an interesting spot on the Giants.

If Barkley does end up holding out, it will be worthwhile to see what Brian Daboll does with the backfield, and adding Robinson isn't a bad option this late in the offseason.