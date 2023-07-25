The New York Giants have agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with running back Saquon Barkley, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The new pact means the superstar will be at Giants training camp. Although he was unable to reach a multi-year deal with the team, he will now have a chance to beat the franchise tag. The deal will also include a $2 million signing bonus, sources told Rapoport on Tuesday.

The pact is officially worth $10.1 million fully guaranteed, including a $2 million upfront signing bonus. That includes $1 million of incentives with an equal amount paid for 1,300 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 receptions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although Barkley did get $1 million worth of incentives added to his deal, he didn't get a “no franchise tag” clause, meaning the Giants can tag him again after this season, per Schefter.

Under NFL rules, Barkley can no longer sign a long-term contract with New York this season, but he can sign a one-year deal that differs from the franchise tender, which is exactly what happened.

Barkley said during an appearance on The Money Matters podcast that be had considered not playing football this season, and “might have to take it to this level” as the stalemate continued. But it looks like that hasn't happened as the two sides finally agreed on a pact.

The 26-year-old is reportedly already in the building for New York's training camp, which begins on Tuesday for veterans.

Barkley finished fourth in the NFL with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards last season, running for 10 touchdowns and tying for the Giants lead with 57 receptions.

In five seasons since being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Saquon Barkley has played in 60 career games.