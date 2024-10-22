With the New York Giants missing their best offensive player, left tackle Andrew Thomas, for the rest of the year, the front office is aggressively searching the free agent market for a temporary replacement. It will be difficult to replace the All-Pro tackle but the team is looking at veteran names to bring in.

Nine-year veteran D.J. Humphries is a player the Giants are looking at with the team bringing in the former Arizona Cardinal on Oct. 22, per Adam Schefter. Humphries is currently a free agent who is still recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2023 campaign.

While not on the level of Thomas, Humphries is a former Pro Bowl left tackle in 2021. From 2016 to 2023, he started in every game he was available for the Cardinals, protecting the blind side. However, like Thomas, Humphries has dealt with recurring injury issues in his career that have limited him to less than 10 games in three separate seasons.

Since his All-Pro season in 2022, the Giants are now having to find a replacement for Thomas due to injury for the second straight season. The Georgia alum missed seven games in 2023 with a hamstring injury and is now out for the remainder of 2024 after season-ending foot surgery.

Giants' injury struggles entering Week 8

Without Thomas in the lineup in Week 7, Brian Daboll decided to insert Joshua Ezeudu into the lineup as his replacement. Ezeudu struggled at left tackle, leading to Daniel Jones taking seven sacks. The Giants chose to play Ezeudu over former top-10 pick Evan Neal.

The Giants also played without starting linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux on defense for the second straight game. Azeez Ojulari started in his place and had another admirable performance, recording one sack on three tackles.

Thibodeaux was the only key defensive player to begin the game on the sidelines but was quickly joined by cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, who suffered a groin injury. Flott's injury led to converted safety Nick McCloud seeing increased run and getting burned on a 41-yard touchdown by A.J. Brown. Flott enters Week 8 as questionable along with veteran cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

The Giants' most injured unit is likely their special teams squad. New York has played the last two games without its traditional kicker, Graham Gano, or punter, Jamie Gillan, who are both sidelined. Return specialist Gunner Olszewski also remains out on injured reserve, leaving his duties to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.