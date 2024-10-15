The gradual strides the New York Giants have made on the offensive line could be unrecognizable following the latest concerning injury update. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who suffered a foot injury in second half of the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, requires surgery that will “most likely” end his season, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Thomas is considering all his options, but he may have no other choice than to spend the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign in recovery. The devastating setback would severely hamper the offense and possibly put inconsistent quarterback Daniel Jones under great duress.