The New York Giants did not tender restricted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins before the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon, rendering him an unrestricted free agent and allowing him to explore the market, per ESPN's Giants insider Jordan Raanan.
Hodgins joined the Giants in November 2022 after being claimed off waivers and played a significant role in the team's playoff campaign, amassing 351 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.
Isaiah Hodgins' time with the Giants
Over the past three seasons, Hodgins established himself in the Giants' passing attack, recording 58 receptions for 622 yards and seven touchdowns. Amidst the inconsistencies of New York's offense in the 2022 season, Hodgins stood out as a reliable target in the air.
Despite the uncertainty at quarterback for the Giants last season due to injuries to Daniel Jones and various replacements, New York quarterbacks achieved an impressive 118 passer rating when throwing to Hodgins, as reported by Pro Football Focus.
However, New York's decision to sign former Buffalo Bills standout Isaiah McKenzie during the legal tampering period rendered Hodgins expendable.
Despite some standout performances from Kayvon Thibodeaux and an intriguing stretch with Tommy DeVito, the Giants struggled overall last season. Hodgins remained a regular part of the team's lineup despite adding more receiving options like Darren Waller and Parris Campbell.
The 6-foot-3 receiver saw more playing time than Campbell and Sterling Shepard but was on the field less than Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt.
Giants' future plans
With Slayton and Robinson still in the mix and Hyatt emerging as a potential contributor, it's uncertain if Shepard and Campbell will return. Hodgins, who didn't contribute on special teams, may find himself on the outs as well. If the Giants don't opt for a quarterback in the first round, they're strongly considering investing in a big receiver.
Offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and quarterback Jacob Eason were similarly not tendered by the New York Giants.