This isn't the first time that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been sidelined by a neck injury. In 2021, Danny Dimes missed the final six weeks of the regular season, though Jones himself has said that this neck injury is different (i.e. not as serious) than the one he suffered two years ago. Still, when it's a repeat injury like this, especially to such a crucial part of the human anatomy, there is plenty of reason to be concerned. And although Jones hasn't been shut down for the season yet, the latest update provided on his status doesn't sound too great.

Sources say that Daniel Jones' injury has caused significant weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Brian Daboll doesn't have a crystal ball, so there's no telling when or if Jones will retain his status as QB1 this season. But sources did indicate that Jones will need to be fully healed before he returns, otherwise he risks re-injuring himself.

The good news for Giants fans: Daniel Jones does seem to be progressing in the right direction, even if he's not ready to return to the Sunday gridiron just yet. Right now, Jones' involvement with the Giants is reserved to the practice field, where he's been taking increased snaps with the scout team offense, a good sign that he could eventually retain his starting job from Tyrod Taylor in the upcoming weeks.

The Giants face their MetLife Stadium “roommate” the New York Jets today, desperate for a win. At 2-5, the Giants chances of making the Playoffs for the second consecutive season under Brian Daboll are dwindling, and that expensive contract the Giants handed Daniel Jones is looking murkier and murkier by the day.