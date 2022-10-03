Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears

The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.

“Reunion in the works? Free agent safety Landon Collins is visiting the New York #Giants on Monday, per sources, returning to the place where he made three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team. Collins would give N.Y.’s defense a hybrid linebacker/safety option if they reach agreement”

The Giants don’t have many injury problems on their secondary, with only cornerback Rodarius Williams (injured reserve) carrying an unhealthy label, but having Landon Collins back should have its benefits.

Collins, who is still just 27 years old, last played for the Washington Commanders who released him in the offseason. He has not been very good since 2018 when he last made it to the Pro Bowl, resulting in the Commanders releasing him, but perhaps going back to his old stomping grounds could get him his game back.

Selected by the Giants in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of the Alabama Crimson Tide program, Collins made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2016 to 2018. He was also a First-Team AP All-Pro in 2016 when he had a career-high five interceptions for the Giants.