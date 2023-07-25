The New York Giants made some roster moves Tuesday, the day their 2023 NFL training camp opened. These moves included placing six players on the Giants' physically unable to perform (PUP) list, including potential starters like defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and wide receivers Sterling Shepherd and Wan’Dale Robinson.

As part of Giants training camp kicking off at the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the franchise’s medical staff conducted physicals for the players. Afterward, six Giants who suffered knee injuries last season were all placed on the Giants' PUP list. This includes defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, wide receivers Sterling Shepherd and Wan’Dale Robinson, cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, and guard Marcus McKethan.

At this point in the preseason, being on the PUP list doesn’t mean all that much and is standard procedure for players coming off of injuries from the prior season.

Per league rules, players on the PUP list count against the current 90-man roster and can come off the list to fully join team activities at any point ahead of cutdown day. At that point, a player must go on the reserve/PUP list — meaning they are out for six regular season games — or the player can be released, traded, or counted against the 53-man roster.

Shepherd and Wan’Dale Robinson played three and nine weeks, respectively, for the Giants last season before tearing their ACLs. A’Shawn Robinson, who Big Blue signed on a one-year, $8 million free-agent deal this offseason, played 11 weeks for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before tearing his meniscus and going out for the remainder of the season.

Aaron Robinson, Davidson, and McKethan are all on the roster bubble heading into the Giants' NFL training camp.