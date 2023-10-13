The New York Giants have a very tough matchup on deck for Week 6 as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills. Staring quarterback Daniel Jones will not be active as he deals with a neck injury, head coach Brian Daboll said ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup.

Daboll told reporters that he thinks Jones is getting better but that he is still “not good enough to play for this game.” After Jones missed practice on Wednesday, it is now official that he will sit out on Sunday, missing his first game due to injury since the 2021 season, where he sat out the final six games due to a neck injury.

Brian Daboll announces that Daniel Jones will not play on Sunday against the Bills pic.twitter.com/ZRCEx8yKGC — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 13, 2023

Jones got injured in the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He intended to play against Buffalo but will be held out for at least a week now.

Fresh off of a lucrative contract extension, Jones has had a subpar 2023 season for reasons he both can and can’t control. In his five games to this point, the 26-year-old has tallied 884 passing yards, a 68.9 completion percentage, six interceptions, four fumbles and two passing touchdowns along with 197 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Tyrod Taylor is expected to start under center for the Giants in Jones' place. The 34-year-old played with Buffalo for three seasons and is one of many former Bills on New York's roster along with wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, running back Matt Breida, defensive end Boogie Basham and cornerback Nick McCloud. Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen worked with Buffalo before joining forces to (try to) rebuild New York.

The Giants will already be without left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz and linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Star running back Saquon Barkley could be out for the fourth straight game, too.