The New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll are set to make important lineup decisions ahead of the team’s Week 18 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo wrote in a Friday tweet.

“The Giants and Brian Daboll have kept their cards close to the vest all week,” Garafolo wrote. “But yes, the expectation is key players will be sitting against the Eagles Sunday.”

New York Post Sports NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy agreed with the expectations, saying Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor will have to “win with something to prove” should he make his 54th career start in Week 18 in a Friday article.

“I’m always ready for the opportunity, but obviously that’s Coach Daboll’s decision,” Taylor told The New York Post. “As a player, any time you get a chance to compete, you are representing your last name but more importantly you are representing the organization, so it’s never meaningless. It’s a prove-it league. Any chance you get to show what you can do, you have to take it seriously.”

The 12-year NBA veteran competed in three games for the Giants this season, completing six of his eight pass attempts as he threw for one touchdown, one interception and 58 total yards, according to Football Reference. He most recently played in eight offensive snaps in a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, not recording a single stat as the Giants turned it over on downs during the team’s final drive.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones received a loud ovation after the Giants locked their first spot in the playoffs since 2016 with their win over the Colts during Brian Daboll’s first season as New York’s head coach. He threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 24 pass attempts.

The Giants will kick off against the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. EST this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.