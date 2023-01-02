By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They took full advantage of the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth in front of their home crowd with a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones led the dominant effort in what was one of his best-ever performances.

The Giants were able to pull their starters early after maintaining a huge lead in the fourth quarter. Jones — who recorded four total touchdowns, 177 passing yards and 91 rushing yards — received a loud ovation from the crowd at MetLife Stadium. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Jones was enthused to see the fans support him and his team.

“That was a special moment,” Jones said after the Giants win, via The Athletic. “A lot of guys who put in a lot of work. We’ve been through, certainly, some tougher times, and it feels good to be on this side of it, for sure. Special moment with those guys. Really proud of this team, proud of what we did today. Grateful to be a part of it.”

The pressure has been on Daniel Jones all throughout his NFL career. His disastrous struggles and losses are in the past now. His much-improved play, despite playing with one of the worst receiving cores the league has to offer, has helped the Giants recover from years of ineptitude. His teammates adore him and he has earned the opportunity to be the Giants’ quarterback going forward.

The Giants will be the NFC’s sixth seed and hit the road for Wild Card weekend. The top portion of the conference’s playoff picture has yet to be determined but whoever ends up the third seed will face a tough Giants squad.