The New York Giants have taken a hit on their defense, with Pat Leonard of the Daily News revealing that linebacker Jarrad Davis will not be seeing any action for a considerable amount of time after going under the knife to repair an injury.

It's not yet known how long exactly Davis will be sidelined and when is his earliest estimate for a return, but what's clear is that the Giants will feel his absence. Davis had just been signed by the Giants to a one-year contract extension last March worth $1.18 million. There's a roster bonus worth $75,000 for Davis if he's on the roster come Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Davis has found a new home in the NFL with the Giants after he was claimed by New York off the Detroit Lions' practice squad back in December. In three games for the Giants in 2022, Jarrad Davis accumulated 0.5 sacks, 18 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. Together with his time with the Lions, Davis collected 14 combined tackles and a pass defended in four games back in the 2022 campaign.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Davis unable to see work on the field for now, the pair of Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers could see themselves moving up the Giants' linebacker depth chart as options in the middle for New York's stop unit.

Last season, the Giants allowed averages of 22.8 points and 359.8 total yards per game, just 22nd and 25th overall in the league. They were also just 21st in defensive sack rate (6.23%).