The New York Giants have fallen to last place in the NFC East after losing 20-15 to the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup. Even worse, standout rookie wideout Malik Nabers suffered a concussion, even as former Giants' Offensive Rookie of the Year Odell Beckham Jr., or OBJ, went to X, formerly Twitter, to praise the young WR's skills.

“I kno I ain't sayin nothin we don't all know but uhhh Malik Nabers is 🤮….” OBJ posted, which understandably sent Giants fans buzzing, as the rookie receiver was one of the team's few bright spots in a sputtering season.

A tale of Giants receivers

Fans on social media flocked to OBJ's post to comment on his post.

First, the user @ThrillNFT1 uploaded a photo of Odell Beckham Jr. passing a torch to Malik Nabers, giving a nod to their shared alma mater in LSU.

Meanwhile, the user @770locks even compared the two players with each other, with Malik Nabers coming out on top over OBJ.

On a more level-headed side, @CPNYSports said the rookie might be the best wide receiver for the Giants since Odell Beckham himself.

Finally, sports fan accounts @SleeperNFL and @realapp_ posted Nabers' stats from the Cowboys game, proving that the Giants had another stud on their hands before his unfortunate injury.

Setbacks

Prior to the Cowboys game, Nabers made NFL history against the Browns in their Week 3 victory, becoming the first player in league history to get at least 20 receptions with three touchdown passes in his first three pro games.

Hopefully, his concussion recovery goes well and he returns to his previous healthy self.

On the other hand, the Cowboys didn't leave the win unscathed, either. Defensive end Micah Parsons hurt his neck and leg in the game, and training staff carted him off the field after he hurt his lower leg.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Lawrence also injured his right foot, which sent him back to the tunnel. He returned to the sideline but not on the field.