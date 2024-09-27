The Dallas Cowboys are off to a disappointing start to the 2024 season. After a Week One win against the Cleveland Browns, the Cowboys have lost back-to-back games heading into their Thursday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants. Dallas’ defense suffered a significant loss in the first half when All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was forced from the game with a neck injury.

The Cowboys lost another impact defender when DeMarcus Lawrence injured his right foot, per ESPN’s Todd Archer on X. Lawrence’s return is questionable.

The training staff examined the Cowboys’ defensive end’s foot on the sideline before he headed to the tunnel near the X-ray room, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Dallas also lost Trevon Diggs to an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter. He headed back to the locker room with the Cowboys training staff. However, it turned out that the star cornerback was suffering from cramps. He was treated for dehydration and was able to return to action.

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence out with foot injury

Parsons was also able to return to the game, overcoming the effects of his first half neck injury. However, he was hurt again late in the fourth quarter, needing to be helped off the field by staff members.

Lawrence returned to the sideline without his helmet. He’s been unable to get back on the field. The Cowboys are attempting to hold onto a 20-15 lead with two minutes remaining in the game.

Dallas’ disappointing season has led to tempers boiling over. Parsons was involved in a public spat with Lawrence on the sideline in Week Three. Parsons' criticism of teammates’ effort has led to strong rebukes from Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware and former offensive lineman Damien Woody.

The team got blown out by the New Orleans Saints 44-19 in Week Two before falling to the Baltimore Ravens 28-25 last Sunday. The Cowboys invested heavily in the team during the offseason, locking up wideout CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott with four-year deals.

The Cowboys hope to improve to 2-2 as the team prepares to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Five. Unfortunately, Dallas could be missing multiple key defenders for next Sunday’s matchup.