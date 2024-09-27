The New York Giants took on an intense Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants trailed the Cowboys 20-15 with two minutes to go in the game, but just before that mark, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a concerning injury.

Nabers took a hard hit by one of New York's defenders and lay motionless on the ground for a few seconds. He entered the medical tent with concussion symptoms and exited the field to the locker room to get checked on. Nabers was later officially diagnosed with a concussion, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hopefully, he will undergo a safe and efficient recovery.

Malik Nabers has been electric through the first part of his rookie season. Through his first three games, he totaled 271 yards and three touchdowns. He finished a strong night against the Cowboys with 115 yards on 12 receptions, which included an impressive ankle-breaking route run for a large gain.

New York selected Nabers with the team's sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft. He entered the NFL highly touted after a strong stint with the LSU football program. Nabers experienced a massive break during his third college season. He amassed 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning All-American honors.

With Malik Nabers facing some time off with his injury, the Giants will have to rely on other offensive weapons to stay afloat. They put up a good fight on Thursday night but never overcame their 20-15 deficit.

Daniel Jones ended the matchup with 281 yards and one interception. The Giants could not get their ground game going, finishing with a mere 26 rushing yards. However, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton hauled in 71 and 56 passing yards, respectively. Perhaps the two offensive contributors can pick up some of the slack during Nabers' hiatus.

It is tough to see Nabers experience an early-season setback, but New York's training staff will surely get him back to full strength.