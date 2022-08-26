Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent. After winning the whole enchilada with the Los Angeles Rams, the three-time Pro Bowler has his pick of what team he wants to join next. Could a reunion with the New York Giants potentially be in the cards?

That’s what one former teammate hinted at recently. Former Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara tweeted out about the idea of OBJ going back to New York. Beckham did reply to the idea, but with a cryptic set of emojis:

😅😅😅 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 26, 2022

Amukamara spent the majority of his career with the Giants, overlapping with Odell Beckham Jr. for the first two seasons of the wideout’s career.

Prince’s tweet wasn’t just out of the blue, though. OBJ recently responded to a comment on Instagram calling for him to come back to the Giants. His message was a lot less vague for that request, indicating that he misses the team that drafted him back in 2014.

“well seeeeee I do miss my damn squad! Wanted to win a ring for that city,” said Odell Beckham Jr in an Instagram comment from this past week.

After playing a key role for a Super Bowl-winning Rams side, Odell Beckham Jr. can afford to choose his own adventure with a lot less pressure now that he has every NFL player’s most coveted career prize in his trophy case.

The New York Giants may not be seen as Super Bowl contenders as of right now, but maybe that makes it that much more enticing of a challenge for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign up for.