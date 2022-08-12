Von Miller has yet again pushed for Odell Beckham Jr to join him on the Buffalo Bills.

Miller and Beckham played significant roles in the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl last season. A reunion could be on the horizon in Buffalo

Today, Von Miller appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, Miller was asked about the back and forth that he and Beckham have had on social media recently.

Miller spoke highly of Beckham, saying “I have an open locker right next to me. Odell is my guy. I don’t have too many friends outside of football. Of course, I have colleagues that I’m familiar with but Odell is one of my good buddies. I’ve been knowing him for a long time, you know six, seven years.”

"The door is open for @obj to come to the Buffalo Bills & him coming here would really put us over the top" ~@VonMiller#PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/EcuK7P8GSa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2022

What Miller said next should excite Bills fans. He stated, “He’s trying to work on stuff right now, get back healthy. But the door is open for him to come to the Bills. I know Odell loves to win, everybody loves to win. We’ve got a winning team, and him being here would really put the icing on the cake and put us over the top.”

The Bills came close to reaching the Super Bowl last season. This move could put them over the top.

During the off-season, Buffalo brought in Von Miller to solidify their edge defense. Miller believes that they are building something special in Buffalo, and is trying to bring Odell Beckham to join the mix.

Quarterback Josh Allen already has one of the best receivers in the NFL in Stefon Diggs. But having a player of Odell Beckham’s caliber in this offense could be exactly what this team needs to get over the hump.

If Miller can bring Beckham, he will already be making a major impact before playing in an actual game.