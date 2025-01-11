As the New York Giants look for their quarterback of the future, they may have found one in Texas football signal-caller Quinn Ewers as humorously said on “The Pat McAfee Show” telecast of the College Football Playoff game. With all the quarterback struggles on the Giants, the show made light of the fact during Friday night's CFP contest where Ewers and the Longhorns lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

During the game, McAfee would have Ty Schmit impersonate ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper during the game as he said that Ewers to play for the Giants has it “written all over him.” Obviously, it's one person impersonating the other, so there is likely no credence to the team putting an effort to draft Ewers come the NFL Draft.

“Quinn Ewers has got New York Giants football quarterback written all over him,” Schmit as Kiper said.

While the loss is still fresh in his mind, the player hasn't officially declared for the NFL Draft, but he is expected to do so, especially due to a recent interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel. Ewers would say he doesn't see himself playing college football next season.

“Do you expect to play college football next year?” Thamel asked the Longhorns quarterback.

“No, I don't,” Ewers said.

Could the Giants trade for J.J. McCarthy to shake things up

People might wonder why the joke was made about the Giants drafting Ewers as it could be seen as a disappointing pick since they are selecting with the third overall pick. Fans would probably want to envision Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward wearing a Giants jersey to give Malik Nabers a quarterback.

Speaking of Kiper, he even has theorized that the Giants will trade for Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy who was a first-round pick last season.

“I think it's gonna be JJ McCarthy,” Kiper Jr. said on ESPN's “First Draft.” “JJ McCarthy is a year younger than Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. He's coming off the injury, but if you look at his grade last year compared to the grades this year of the quarterbacks, he would be the No. 1 guy…He would be certainly ahead of Cam and Shedeur. The decision the Vikings make based on how Sam Darnold plays in the playoffs will determine JJ McCarthy's fate.”

Though Ewers seems to be heading for the NFL, Kiper would also say that Ewers should consider transferring to play one more year elsewhere to increase his draft stock.

“Arch Manning is going to be the quarterback at Texas next year. So if you want to play college football, you probably have to move on somewhere,” Kiper said. “I would not come out unless I really played phenomenal football in these playoff games and came into this draft process with tremendous momentum. I don’t want to become a second or third-round pick.”

After the Giants waived Daniel Jones, they are looking for the new face of the team as though it was joked on the telecast, maybe Ewers fits the bill.