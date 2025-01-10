With the New York Giants keeping Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, one person who won't be on the team next season is quarterback Daniel Jones, a former first-round pick. As Giants owner John Mara holds Daboll and Schoen under a microscope, the team moved on from Jones after struggles as now former teammate Wan'Dale Robinson has a possible reason for the woes.

Jones played with New York for the past six seasons where this past year before being waived, he threw 2,070 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Robinson would say Jones wasn't “the most confident” which could have been because of his knee injury according to ESPN.

“I don't think DJ was the most confident back there to start the year, whether that had to do with his knee or just overall confidence,” Robinson said.

There was a bevy of reasons for the team disappointing this season once again as they were 3-14, even to the point where Mara was blunt in his assessment of the performance.

“We stunk this year,” Mara said. “The results on the field were not what we wanted them to be. There were a number of factors that went into that. A lot of that has already been discussed with the coach and with Joe [Schoen] and will continue to be discussed.”

Daniel Jones looks to revive career from Giants to Vikings

The football world was shocked when the Giants waived Jones as not only was he a sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but had paid him a hefty contract. Mara would speak about the news of the Giants and said that they “mutually agreed” to a decision.

“Daniel (Jones) came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him,” Mara said via the team's website. “We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out, we hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him, we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Consequently, the former Giants star is with the Minnesota Vikings where he will be under Kevin O'Connell's offense where Sam Darnold has been rejuvenated as Jones would share his excitement according to Talkin' Giants.

“I'm excited to be here, excited to be a Minnesota Viking,” Jones said. “Awesome opportunity, just looking to help out and be a part of this team. Got some great momentum going, just want to help out in any way I can.

“You look offensively at what they've been able to do. The system, coach O'Connell and his staff. Just a lot of good things happening across the board as a team and an organization. On offense especially,” Jones continued.

At any rate, the Giants will look to bounce back and possibly have a new face under center as they could pick a quarterback once again in the first round this upcoming NFL Draft.