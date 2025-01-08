The New York Giants' season came to a close last Sunday, following a 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a meaningless Week 18. The franchise now shifts gears into offseason mode, and one of the first things on the docket of priorities, which is the 2025 NFL Draft.

Finishing 3-14, the Giants get the third overall pick, where they will likely be starting fresh at a quarterback that they can pair with star wide receiver Malik Nabers. After much speculation of that mystery QB eventually becoming Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders, the rookie standout in Nabers gave an intriguing response to Sanders' Giants-themed game cleats that recently surfaced across social media, via NFL Rookie Watch on X, formerly Twitter.

“No comment,” Nabers said, when asked about Sanders by reporters on Tuesday.

Sanders is one of the best prospects April's draft, though many scouts across the league are starting to question whether his overall value truly warrants being selected as a first-round talent in the NFL.

While Nabers didn't offer a ton of enthusiasm for Giants fans that are endorsing Sanders as their future franchise signal-caller, it's possible that he's just speaking out of professionalism, and having respect for both Sanders and the organization. His comments aren't to say that he's not holding in excitement about them potentially being star teammates next year. But it appears that he's not expressing any emotions until things are more certain, rather than going off of sheer speculation.

Sanders wore the cleats for Colorado's Alamo Bowl appearance on December 28, which gave the first inclination that he could potentially want to play for the Giants next season.