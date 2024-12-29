The New York Giants are the league's last-remaining two-win team, which means the G-Men are in the driver's seat to end up with possession of the 1st overall pick in next April's NFL Draft. Given their murky situation at quarterback, it's likely — if not certain — that New York will use that pick on whoever is the top QB on their draft board come April 24th, 2025. That quarterback may end up being Miami Hurricanes record-setter Cam Ward.

While Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is confident that he'll be the one that New York takes 1st overall, members of the Giants organization were ready to do their due diligence on Saturday afternoon, checking out Ward in his final appearance for the Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Cam Ward played only one half on Saturday, but he still managed to put on a show in his college finale. In those two quarters of action, Ward threw for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Hurricanes took a 31-28 lead into the halftime locker room. Ward's decision to sit out the 2nd half of what turned out to be a 42-41 loss to Iowa State drew some criticism, but after the game, the potential future Giants quarterback expressed gratitude for the experience of playing for the Hurricanes.

“Just blessed, man,” Ward told WQAM radio, per ESPN News Services. “I think I've grown so much as a person this year, outside of football. This is the best team that I've been around. … I was just blessed to be here.”

In four months time, Ward could be delivering a similar speech speaking about how blessed he is as the Giants make him the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. At this point, it does seem as if Sanders is the more likely of the two to end up being selected with the top pick, but a subpar performance in the Alamo Bowl has put a damper on some of the hype for the Buffs QB. With a strong showing in the pre-draft process, Ward could certainly make up some ground and give the Giants something to think about.