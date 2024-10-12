The New York Giants' injury woes continue ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Punter Jamie Gillan is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, but the team has signed punter Matt Haack, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gillan rounded out the practice week with a late addition to the injury report. The team brought in five punters to evaluate on Friday, and Haack stood out to the coaches.

The Giants have had their fair share of bad luck when it comes to the special teams. In Week 2, the Giants lost Graham Gano because of a similar hamstring issue that was bothering him before the game, and they were essentially forced to go for two each time they scored. That, of course, resulted in a crucial NFC East loss. Now, it appears head coach Brian Daboll is trying to get out in front of these potential calamities.

While Gillan's absence will be an adjustment to the special teams, the Giants have made a quality move in just the nick of time.

Giants sign veteran punter Matt Haack

Coming off stints with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, there is little reason to believe that Haack will have much issue adjusting to this new team. The 30-year-old averaged a career-best 51.7 yards per punt in 2023, and he's made 432 punts for 19,242 yards over his seven years in the NFL.

The Giants have won two out of their last three games, and have been playing much better football since their ugly start to the season. They will look for their second win against an AFC opponent when they face the 1-4 Bengals in Week 6. Star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has already been ruled out for the matchup, so the Giants hope that they don't wind up having to call upon Haack too much in the game.