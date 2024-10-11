The New York Giants got a much-needed win in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. That victory lifted New York to 2-3 and gives them a chance to become .500 with a win against Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football. What's more impressive is that the Giants beat the Seahawks without rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Unfortunately, it seems that New York will have to wait at least one more week to get their star receiver back in action.

The Giants have ruled out wide receiver Malik Nabers for Week 6, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York will be without its top offensive weapon on Sunday Night Football when they take on a desperate Cincinnati team.

Nabers is dealing with a concussion that he suffered in Week 4 against the Cowboys. He will now miss two games in a row while in the NFL's concussion protocol.