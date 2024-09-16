New York Giants could use some help on special teams amid kicker Graham Gano's latest injury. The Giants lost to the Washington Commanders in a tight 21-18 NFC East melee in Week 2. Gano was injured on the opening kickoff, which left punter Jamie Gillan as the only remaining option on the active roster.

Gano had been dealing with a groin issue prior to the game but was healthy enough to test out his leg against the Commanders. Ari Meirov reported on Monday that Gano will miss “a few weeks” with a hamstring injury. In a game where the Giants scored three touchdowns, not having an available kicker on extra points and in the red zone ultimately gave the Commanders a clear edge.

The Giants should've been prepared for this. Any time a kicker is showing up on your end-of-week injury report, it's never a good sign. Gano gave New York their only six points of their 28-6 blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. It was clear that they were going to need someone capable of splitting the uprights in a very winnable game against Washington.

Giants will find a replacement while Graham Gano is out

Head coach Brian Daboll gave Gillan a shot at an extra point, following a Devin Singletary touchdown run in the first quarter. Gillan's kick missed off to the right, and Daboll went for a two-point conversion after each of the next two scores. That's not a habit they can afford to get into this season.

The Giants have to face a daunting Cleveland Browns defense in Week 3, so the three touchdowns might not be a weekly occurrence. Practice squad kicker Jude McAtamney could be activated to the roster this week. They also could sign one of the top free agents on the available market.