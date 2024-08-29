The 2024 campaign has once again not gone the San Francisco Giants way. While they have a 67-67 record, and are still technically in the running for a National League wild card spot, as they are 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final spot, it doesn't seem like they are interested in making one final playoff push given their most recent roster moves.

An interesting tactic non-contending teams began partaking in last season involved waiving some of their major league players in an effort to shed salary. And on Wednesday night, that was precisely what the Giants did, as they placed Tyler Matzek, Taylor Rogers, and Thairo Estrada on waivers in hopes that some team will take their salaries off their hands.

“The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday placed left-handed relievers Tyler Matzek and Taylor Rogers and infielder Thairo Estrada on waivers, a league source told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The move makes them available to any team willing to claim them and pay the prorated remainder of their respective salaries for 2024. Rogers also has a guaranteed salary for 2025 that would become the responsibility of any team that claimed him.” – Grant Brisbee & Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

Giants shed some salary amid rough 2024 campaign

While each of these guys aren't exactly stars, they could potentially help out a playoff contender now that they are up for grabs. Matzek (0-0, 9.90 ERA, 10 K, 1.90 WHIP) and Rogers (1-4, 2.45 ERA, 59 K, 1.21 WHIP) are both valuable left-handed relievers, while Estrada has the versatility to play several different positions in the field, while also holding his own at the plate (.219 BA, 9 HR, 47 RBI, .595 OPS).

The Giants are trying to free up money for themselves in the future, so moving on from all of these guys makes sense. And for playoff contenders who could be looking for reinforcements in the post-trade deadline months, this could be the perfect outlet for them to do so. Teams will certainly put claims in on these guys, and it will be interesting to see where each of them end up landing.