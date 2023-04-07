Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Talk about total domination! The San Francisco Giants entered the 2023 MLB season as a team not exactly known for their power hitting. Against the Chicago White Sox, though, San Fran unleashed hell upon their opponents. They took two out of three games in their series, a couple of near double-digit blowouts sandwiching their lone loss. Their 13 home run performance matched a three-game series franchise record, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Giants crushed 5 HR in their 16-6 win over the White Sox on Thursday. They close out the series with 13 HR in 3 games, matching their most in a 3-game series in franchise history. Those 13 HR traveled a combined 5,197 feet, just shy of a mile (5,280 feet). pic.twitter.com/lP8VmpMV0T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 7, 2023

The Giants first started their series against the White Sox with a 12-3 domination of the home team. That game featured seven home runs, led by third baseman David Villar’s two bombs. After a rough loss the next time, San Francisco bounced back with another blowout: a 16-6 win that had five more blasts out of the park?

Is this game indicative of what the Giants are able to do for this season? It’s hard to tell: perhaps this team is indeed a power-hitting squad. A worrying trend seen over the first week, though, is San Francisco’s “feast-or-famine” offense. When they’re on, they can score at will against any team. However, they struggle to eke out wins when that power eludes them.

San Francisco needs to make sure they can harness a more sustainable version of their offense. Relying on the deep ball is the baseball equivalent of a reliance in three-point shooting. If it works, we get games like the Giants’ two drubbing of the White Sox, or the Warriors’ dominance. If it doesn’t… well, we get something like the Rockets’ infamous 0-27 shooting slump in Game 7.

The Giants now head back home to take on the Kansas City Royals. Will we see another firework show from the G-Men?