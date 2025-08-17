New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer Ciara are giving back in a big way through their nonprofit, Why Not You Foundation. The couple who got married in 2016 and share three children together — Ciara's oldest son she shares with her ex-fiancé rapper Future — are hosting a dinner to raise money for their organization.

“Why Not You Foundation, founded by Russell Wilson and Ciara, will host its $3 Million Dollar Dinner on Monday, Aug. 18 on the Giants’ 50-yard line at MetLife Stadium. The event will bring together Fortune 100 companies, corporate executives, community leaders, notables and nonprofit partners to kick off the Foundation’s $3 Million Dollar Campaign to expand Why Not You Centers and deepen impact across the Tri-State community,” NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on X with a photo of the couple and children cutting a rope.

“Guests will enjoy a prepared dinner by acclaimed chef, Masaharu Morimoto. The Why Not You Foundation has announced its partnership with Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, where they aim to open a new Why Not You Center,” the post continued. “The Foundation is also collaborating with other nonprofits, including Covenant House, Boys & Girls Clubs, Friends of the Children and more.”

The couple founded the organization in 2014 whose mission is to “fight poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude.”

What's next for Ciara and Russell Wilson?

Russell is preparing for his first season with the New York Giants. The Super Bowl winning quarterback signed a one-year, $21 million contract with $10.5 million guaranteed.

“I came here because of him,” Wilson said during a panel at Fanatics Fest, via Empire Sports Media's Anthony Rivardo. “I really wanted to play with someone who is special like him.”

As for Ciara, she is gearing up for the release of her eighth studio album CiCi on August 22. Back in May, the singer shared that the new project means to her.

“This album right here is my love letter,” Ciara began. “A celebration of the journey—and more importantly, a thank you to you, my Day 1s and Day 21s. You’ve stuck by me through every era, every evolution, and every independent leap of faith. Let’s be real—being independent isn’t for the faint of heart, but y’all? Y’all gave me the courage to keep pushing, to keep dreaming, and to keep dancing like nobody’s watching (even though millions of you are, lol).”

She continued, “Truth is, this season of life has been about forging my own path and tapping deeper into my inner drive. No label, no limits—just full-on freedom and faith. It’s been a journey of unlearning, rebuilding, and reclaiming what success looks like on my own terms.”

The Giants' first game of the regular season will be on Sept. 7 against the Washington Commanders.