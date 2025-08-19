The New York Giants have a fascinating quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL season. New York signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract this offseason before drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round. Now one former quarterback is making the case for Dart just weeks before the regular season.

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel is a big believer in Giants rookie Jaxson Dart.

Daniel explained why he thinks the Giants should start Dart ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“If you think about the New York Giants' season, they need weird. They need outside the box,” Daniel said via Scoop City. “And what Jaxson Dart gives them is a legitimate threat running the football. Which Russell Wilson does not do anymore.”

Dart has played well in both of his preseason performances. He went 12-of-19 for 154 yards and a touchdown, plus three carries for 24 yards, against the Bills.

He followed that up by going 14-of-16 for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Jets. He also had two carries for five yards and a touchdown.

If Dart keeps playing like this, he could earn himself a starting job at some point during the regular season.

Should the Giants start Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and quarterback Russell Wilson (3) interact during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
© John Jones-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

But should the Giants really start Dart over veteran Russell Wilson?

Daniels argued that Wilson could put a ceiling on how much success the Giants could have in 2025. He seemed to be implying that Dart has more upside.

“With Russ, I think you have a certain ceiling for the New York Giants,” Daniel continued. “The roster is really good. And when you and actually break down the film of what Jaxson Dart is doing, there's some plays that Brian Daboll's already put in that [Dart] was already running at Ole Miss.”

There's also the job security angle for Daboll and Joe Schoen to consider.

Giants owner John Mara nearly fired the pair this offseason. If they cannot show sign of hope for the future, Daboll and Schoen will likely be fired after the 2025 season.

“Look I don't know if this team is going to make the playoffs…,” Daniel concluded. “But if they don't make the playoffs with Russell Wilson starting, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen they lose their jobs.”

Perhaps the Giants will be tempted to start Dart if Wilson struggles during the first few weeks of the 2025 season.

More New York Giants News
chase brown and rj harvey fantasy football
Top 5 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates At Running Back In 2025Kendall Capps ·
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Giants rumors: The ‘minor’ back injury keeping Malik Nabers out of practiceMalik Brown ·
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) spits water out during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Giants’ Abdul Carter trolls Jets after getting put on butt in preseason gameJackson Stone ·
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and his teammates run onto the field moments before kickoff, Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford.
Giants HC Brian Daboll drops cryptic take on Andrew Thomas’ injury returnJackson Stone ·
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll goes over some things quarterback Josh Allen during training camp.
Giants insider makes Josh Allen comparison for Jaxson Dart situationJaren Kawada ·
Ciara Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara involved in incredible $3 million planAutumn Hawkins ·