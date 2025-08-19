The New York Giants have a fascinating quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL season. New York signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract this offseason before drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round. Now one former quarterback is making the case for Dart just weeks before the regular season.

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel is a big believer in Giants rookie Jaxson Dart.

Daniel explained why he thinks the Giants should start Dart ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“If you think about the New York Giants' season, they need weird. They need outside the box,” Daniel said via Scoop City. “And what Jaxson Dart gives them is a legitimate threat running the football. Which Russell Wilson does not do anymore.”

Dart has played well in both of his preseason performances. He went 12-of-19 for 154 yards and a touchdown, plus three carries for 24 yards, against the Bills.

He followed that up by going 14-of-16 for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Jets. He also had two carries for five yards and a touchdown.

If Dart keeps playing like this, he could earn himself a starting job at some point during the regular season.

Should the Giants start Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson?

But should the Giants really start Dart over veteran Russell Wilson?

Daniels argued that Wilson could put a ceiling on how much success the Giants could have in 2025. He seemed to be implying that Dart has more upside.

“With Russ, I think you have a certain ceiling for the New York Giants,” Daniel continued. “The roster is really good. And when you and actually break down the film of what Jaxson Dart is doing, there's some plays that Brian Daboll's already put in that [Dart] was already running at Ole Miss.”

There's also the job security angle for Daboll and Joe Schoen to consider.

Giants owner John Mara nearly fired the pair this offseason. If they cannot show sign of hope for the future, Daboll and Schoen will likely be fired after the 2025 season.

“Look I don't know if this team is going to make the playoffs…,” Daniel concluded. “But if they don't make the playoffs with Russell Wilson starting, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen they lose their jobs.”

Perhaps the Giants will be tempted to start Dart if Wilson struggles during the first few weeks of the 2025 season.