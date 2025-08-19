The New York Giants will be under a lot of pressure to win games in 2025. John Mara nearly fired Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen this offseason. They will want to get off to a hot start later this fall. Thankfully, New York got some positive injury news on Tuesday.

The big headline was that the Giants activated left tackle Andrew Thomas off the PUP list. That is huge for New York, but it is not the only piece of good news.

The Giants also got both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo back on the practice field, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Nabers missed the last 11 days of practice because of a back injury. He also missed both of New York's preseason games. It is great to hear that he is back on the practice field as the regular season draws closer.

Meanwhile, Skattebo had been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Skattebo's availability for Week 1 recent came into question since he has missed multiple weeks of practice.

Still, it is good that Skattebo is getting back to practice either way.

Giants fans should keep their eyes on the injury report over the next few weeks ahead of the regular season.

Should the Giants start QB Jaxson Dart for the 2025 NFL season?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart has gotten off to a great start during the preseason. Is he playing well enough to win the starting job?

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel argued in favor of the Giants starting Dart in a recent interview.

“If you think about the New York Giants' season, they need weird. They need outside the box,” Daniel said via Scoop City. “And what Jaxson Dart gives them is a legitimate threat running the football. Which Russell Wilson does not do anymore.”

It is easy to understand Daniel's argument. But it may be premature to discuss Dart as the starter.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Dart is firmly in the QB2 discussion for the Giants going into Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

It seems unlikely that Dart will unseat Russell Wilson just weeks before Week 1 of the regular season.

But if Wilson struggles in the first few weeks, fans could start chanting Dart's name in Metlife Stadium.

More New York Giants News
image thumbnail
Predicting when Jaxson Dart will replace Russell Wilson as Giants’ starting QBTroy Finnegan ·
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) takes a water break during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Giants get huge Andrew Thomas updateJackson Stone ·
Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Chase Daniel makes urgent call for Giants to start Jaxson DartBen Strauss ·
chase brown and rj harvey fantasy football
Top 5 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates At Running Back In 2025Kendall Capps ·
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Giants rumors: The ‘minor’ back injury keeping Malik Nabers out of practiceMalik Brown ·
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) spits water out during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Giants’ Abdul Carter trolls Jets after getting put on butt in preseason gameJackson Stone ·