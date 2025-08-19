The New York Giants will be under a lot of pressure to win games in 2025. John Mara nearly fired Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen this offseason. They will want to get off to a hot start later this fall. Thankfully, New York got some positive injury news on Tuesday.

The big headline was that the Giants activated left tackle Andrew Thomas off the PUP list. That is huge for New York, but it is not the only piece of good news.

The Giants also got both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo back on the practice field, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Nabers missed the last 11 days of practice because of a back injury. He also missed both of New York's preseason games. It is great to hear that he is back on the practice field as the regular season draws closer.

Meanwhile, Skattebo had been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Skattebo's availability for Week 1 recent came into question since he has missed multiple weeks of practice.

Still, it is good that Skattebo is getting back to practice either way.

Giants fans should keep their eyes on the injury report over the next few weeks ahead of the regular season.

Should the Giants start QB Jaxson Dart for the 2025 NFL season?

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart has gotten off to a great start during the preseason. Is he playing well enough to win the starting job?

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel argued in favor of the Giants starting Dart in a recent interview.

“If you think about the New York Giants' season, they need weird. They need outside the box,” Daniel said via Scoop City. “And what Jaxson Dart gives them is a legitimate threat running the football. Which Russell Wilson does not do anymore.”

It is easy to understand Daniel's argument. But it may be premature to discuss Dart as the starter.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Dart is firmly in the QB2 discussion for the Giants going into Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

It seems unlikely that Dart will unseat Russell Wilson just weeks before Week 1 of the regular season.

But if Wilson struggles in the first few weeks, fans could start chanting Dart's name in Metlife Stadium.