The New York Giants are hoping to take a step forward in the 2025 NFL season under the leadership of newly signed quarterback Russell Wilson. The Giants also drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss this past April, and Dart has shown some flashes so far during preseason, but it figures to be Wilson who gets the starting nod in Week 1.

One big area where the Giants will need some help is on the offensive line, which has been one of the NFL's least effective units in the last few years.

Thomas exited the lineup midway through last year with a foot injury and did not return, and the injury caused him to be put on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list during this training camp.

However, on Tuesday, the Giants got a positive update in that department.

“Good news for #Giants: LT Andrew Thomas is coming off PUP,” reported Giants beat writer Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Good news for the Giants

Andrew Thomas has been a stalwart of the New York Giants' offensive line for several years now after having been drafted out of the University of Georgia.

While Russell Wilson is still a relatively mobile quarterback who can extend plays with his legs when needed, New York is hoping to give him as much time as possible in the pocket this year to read defenses and give their wide receivers, particularly rising second year star Malik Nabers, some time to get open.

Overall, the Giants figure to have an opportunity to take a big step forward in 2025 thanks not only to the arrival of Wilson and the return of Thomas but also due to their defense.

The Giants quietly turned their defense into a formidable unit down the stretch of last season, especially their defensive line. New York added to that area by selecting star pass rusher Abdul Carter with their first round draft pick out of Penn State this past April.

In any case, New York will have one more preseason game before their regular season gets underway on September 7 on the road against the Washington Commanders.