New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a troubling leg injury.

With just a little over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Barkley took the ball and attempted to run with it. However, he barely got past the line of scrimmage before the Cardinals' defensive line stopped him and piled on him in the middle of the field.

Unfortunately for Barkley, he didn't come out unscathed, as he was clearly hurt following the play. The star RB had to be helped off the field and was eventually brought to the bench to get his injury checked. Barkley even slammed his helmet in frustration after he was brought to the sidelines.

Saquon Barkley went down and had to be helped off the field late in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/3eN2TPnmcN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

According to further updates, Saquon Barkley had his ankle taped on the bench, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Nonetheless, there was a clear limp, raising concerns about the severity of his injury.

Barkley left the game with 17 carries for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. He also caught the ball six times for 29 yards on the air and one TD. The Giants went on to erase the Cardinals' 20-0 halftime lead to win 31-28.

Hopefully, though, Barkley's injury isn't as serious as it initially seemed and that he won't need to be sidelined for long. Evidently, in the game against the Cardinals, Barkley proved he's a crucial part of the offense. Any serious injury that could threaten his availability will surely be a serious blow to the Giants.

For now, the New York faithful will have to be patient and hope for the best when it comes to Barkley's health condition.