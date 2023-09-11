Saquon Barkley has been in the NFL long enough to understand that one game doesn't define a team's season. And he made sure to remind his New York Giants teammates of that after their brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sunday.

The Giants had no answer for the Cowboys' defense that shut them down and held them scoreless in the game. On the other hand, Dallas dropped 40 to complete the dominant victory.

While it's easy to play the blame game and ponder what they could have done better to avoid such massive embarrassment, Barkley emphasized that there's no point in doing that. Instead of focusing on what could have been, the star running back urged his teammates to simply move on and think what they can improve the next time they take the field.

“It's the National Football League, you've got to move on. The train's gonna keep on moving… You're gonna have bad games… continue to move on and learn from it,” Barkley told reporters after the 40-0 loss, via Giants Videos.

That's definitely the mentality the Giants should have. It might be hard not to be bothered after such humiliating defeat, but as Saquon Barkley hinted, they can't let it discourage them. If they do, it could have lingering effects on their season, and that's something they don't want to happen.

It's the first game of the season, and so the Giants can't let the loss demoralize them. If anything, it should only serve as a wake-up call that they need to elevate their game if they want to compete at the highest level.

Hopefully, the rest of the team hears Barkley's message loud and clear.