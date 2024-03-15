Recently, former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley ripped the hearts out of the entire New York fanbase by not only leaving the franchise in free agency, but opting to take his talents to the NFL East rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are now left with a significant void at the position, while Barkley will hope to refuel an Eagles' team that appeared to run out of gas in a major way down the stretch of the 2023 season.
All things considered, there are certainly some hard feelings at this point between Barkley and the Giants, but on Thursday, the talented running back attempted to smooth things over a bit by posting a heartfelt statement to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 15, 2024
The statement appeared to be most specifically addressed to Giants fans, also acknowledging that the NFL is a business and that at the end of the day, players have to do what's right for them. This is especially true considering the lack of loyalty that teams are known to show their players at times with various trades and other transactions.
In any case, Saquon Barkley certainly figures to add another dimension to an Eagles offense that sputtered throughout the course of the 2023 but especially down the stretch, culminating in a loss in the first round of the postseason.
It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of crowd reaction Barkley gets when the Eagles hit the road for their annual away matchup vs the Giants next season.