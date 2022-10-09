The New York Giants were dealt a huge injury scare during their London bout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with star running back Saquon Barkley being taken out of the game with a shoulder issue.

The Giants RB took a massive blow to the shoulder that forced him into the blue tent and eventually back into the locker room in order to be evaluated further.

Barkley is going in to the blue medical tent with the apparently shoulder injury. #Giants — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 9, 2022

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is being taken back to the locker room. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 9, 2022

Thankfully after a long spell on the sidelines, he was able to come return to the game and shed the “questionable” tag on him after he went out. Shortly after, he scored a touchdown. Go figure.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is out of the locker room and back on the field. Sigh of relief. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2022

Saquon Barkley has been the Giants’ most dynamic offensive weapon by far this season, piling on huge plays for a surprising New York side that’s started off the year at 3-1. The game against the Packers was shaping up to be no different. Down to scores late in the first half, he was able to get loose for a huge 40-yard game which also turned into a touchdown shortly after.

Direct snap to Saquon for a 40-yard gain, his speed is all the way back.pic.twitter.com/xVaHIzXbIp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2022

Losing Saquon Barkley for any time beyond the Week 5 tilt against the Packers would’ve been a huge loss for a Giants team that’s trying to compete for a playoff spot in what’s shaping up to be a competitive NFC East.

After having his past two seasons sapped of full strength thanks to injuries, he’s the last guy you’d hope would have to stomach any more health issues. With a relatively clean bill of health this year, Saquon Barkley will continue to put the Giants on his back.