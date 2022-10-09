fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley suffers shoulder injury scare but battles to return

New York Giants, Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants were dealt a huge injury scare during their London bout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with star running back Saquon Barkley being taken out of the game with a shoulder issue.

The Giants RB took a massive blow to the shoulder that forced him into the blue tent and eventually back into the locker room in order to be evaluated further.

Thankfully after a long spell on the sidelines, he was able to come return to the game and shed the “questionable” tag on him after he went out. Shortly after, he scored a touchdown. Go figure.

Saquon Barkley has been the Giants’ most dynamic offensive weapon by far this season, piling on huge plays for a surprising New York side that’s started off the year at 3-1. The game against the Packers was shaping up to be no different. Down to scores late in the first half, he was able to get loose for a huge 40-yard game which also turned into a touchdown shortly after.

Losing Saquon Barkley for any time beyond the Week 5 tilt against the Packers would’ve been a huge loss for a Giants team that’s trying to compete for a playoff spot in what’s shaping up to be a competitive NFC East.

After having his past two seasons sapped of full strength thanks to injuries, he’s the last guy you’d hope would have to stomach any more health issues. With a relatively clean bill of health this year, Saquon Barkley will continue to put the Giants on his back.

Saints, Michael Thomas, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
JUST IN:
Related Topics