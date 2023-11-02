Forced to make a move as kicker Graham Gano nurses a knee injury, the New York Giants are signing former Tennessee Titan Randy Bullock.

The New York Giants rank dead last in scoring in the NFL this season. Their 11.9 points-per-game average is nearly a field goal behind the next-to-last New England Patriots. With kicker Graham Gano working through a knee injury, the team has decided to take action.

The Giants plan to sign kicker Randy Bullock, most recently of the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bullock was signed after beating out Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, and Matthew Wright, who all worked out for the Giants as well, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The roster move comes as Gano is dealing with a knee injury. He is expected to be placed on the IR after undergoing knee surgery.

Gano came up in a big spot against the New York Jets in Week 8. Trying to extend Big Blue's lead from three to six points, he missed a 35-yard field goal attempt. That handed the Jets the ball back with 24 seconds remaining.

Two Zach Wilson completions later, and the Jets tied the game at 10-10. The Jets would go on to win in overtime, 13-10.

Bullock has served as the Titans' kicker for the past two seasons. He went 26-for-31 on field goals in 2021, besting that season by going 17-for-20 last season in 15 games.

Gano was spectacular for the Giants from 2020-2022, where he missed just eight field goal attempts in 97 tries.

But his 2023 hasn't been up to that standard. Gano has connected on just 11 of his 17 attempts this season. He's 1-for-4 across the Giants' last two games.

Clearly, whatever knee injury Gano is suffering from affected his performance. For a Giants team that shied away from the forward pass on Sunday, it can't afford to leave precious points on the board. Hence, the Bullock signing.