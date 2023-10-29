Week 8 featured a game between the New York Giants and New York Jets that neither team truly deserved to win. But Giants coach Brian Daboll went above and beyond in giving away the game, a 13-10 OT loss that made a scapegoat out of the usually dependable Graham Gano.

Up by three points with 28 seconds left in the game, Daboll opted for a 35-yard field goal attempt from the Jets' 17-yard line. Despite RB Saquon Barkley monster effort (36 carries for 128 yards), Daboll asked Gano to put the Giants up six in windy, rain-soaked conditions.

It didn't go well.

Gano missed the attempt, Jets QB Zach Wilson somehow hit back-to-back 29-yard receptions and the Jets were able to tie the game as time expired. They'd go on to win in overtime.

After the games, observers were incredulous with Daboll and his decision to try a field goal. Especially in light of the fact that Gano struggled with a knee injury during the week.

“Brian Daboll absolutely blew this game. Gutless. Loser mentality. Has coached like a wimp for weeks. Joe Judge levels of stupidity… Embarrassing,” said a WFAN radio producer on X (formerly Twitter.)

He wasn't the only fan to make the ugly comparison between Daboll and his predecessor. A Giants-focused account on X lamented the “Joe Judge-level coaching by Brian Daboll.”

Some fans harbored no sympathy for Gano and want to see the kicker and Daboll face some consequences. Others argued that a compromised Gano shouldn't have been put in that position in the first place. “If we lose or tie this game it’s completely on Brian Daboll. Your kicker is hurt and you let him derail this game,” stated one fan.

No matter how fans would've handled the last sequence of regulation, they at least all agree that Daboll did it incorrectly.

“F**king inexcusable loss. This is on Brian Daboll for the end of regulation. Absolutely infuriating,” was how one Giants fan summed it up.