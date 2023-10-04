Things are not going well to open up the 2023 season for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. On Monday, the Giants suffered a brutal 24-3 home loss, with Jones being sacked an astonishing 10 times (and Parris Campbell once), against the Seattle Seahawks that occurred on the heels of their Week Three loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

After the game, 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead had a hilarious reaction to Jones' rough night.

“Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you, “Armstead wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “…why would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ….. why weren’t we deserving?”

During the 49ers' matchup with the Giants, Jones was sacked just two times, with Armstead unable to record the feat in that game. Still, the Giants' offense struggled nearly as much during that performance, registering just a dozen points in what ended up as a 30-12 San Francisco victory.

Against the Seahawks, Daniel Jones also threw two interceptions, including a backbreaking 97-yard pick six that essentially sealed the win for Seattle when it looked like the Giants were about to make the game interesting.

The Giants now sit at 1-3 on the young season, and with games coming up against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, their chances of turning things around any time soon are looking slimmer and slimmer by the day.

Arik Armstead and the 49ers, meanwhile, sit with the Philadelphia Eagles as the only two 4-0 teams in the entire NFL.