If you're a New York Giants fan who feels like the sky is falling down, you're likely not alone. The Giants dropped another primetime game on Monday night, putting together arguably their worst performance under head coach Brian Daboll in a 24-3 loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks.

It's hard to imagine this question being asked so early in the season after so much optimism surrounding the Giants coming into the 2023 campaign, but can they still make the playoffs? After years of losing, New York won its first playoff game since their Super Bowl 46 triumph last season, its first under Daboll. After adding Darren Waller, among others, the Giants were expected to return to the postseason despite a very tough NFC East division.

Four weeks into the 2023 season, the Giants playoff hopes are already hanging by a thread. Not many 1-3 teams turn things around to reach the postseason and that looks anything but likely for the Giants with the way they've played so far. New York's schedule certainly doesn’t help its case either, as it has five games against teams with winning records at the moment, all of them being playoff teams a season ago.

It's not impossible, but highly improbable that the Giants make the playoffs this season. Can they scratch out eight wins in 13 games to sneak in?

Week 5 @ Dolphins

Things don’t get any easier for the Giants after Monday night's blowout as New York travels to South Beach for a date with the 3-1 Dolphins. Miami put up historic offensive numbers in Week 3 but were blown out themselves by the Buffalo Bills, 48-20.

Miami's defense is exposable, but is Daniel Jones trustworthy enough to throw it around the yard in the event this game becomes a shootout? The Dolphins' offense will likely be too much for the Giants to handle. Miami should win by double digits at home.

Result: Loss – record: 1-4

Week 6 @ Bills

This will be the Giants' fourth primetime game in six weeks. If the previous three were any indication, this will be another long night for the Giants and their fans.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs should have a field day against New York's secondary and the Bills defense will get to Jones all night. Buffalo is tied for the league lead in sacks with 16.

Result: Loss – record: 1-5

Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Commanders look better than they did last season through the early portions of their 2023 schedule. They dropped a close one to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend in overtime after getting blown out by the Bills in Week 3, evening their record at 2-2.

The two division rivals played two close contests last season, with the Giants coming out victorious in one after a tie two weeks prior. Daniel Jones typically plays very well against Washington and that won’t change here. He'll improve on his 98 passer rating and 5-1-1 record against the Commanders and lead the Giants to a close win.

Result: Win – record: 2-5

Week 8 vs. Jets

If there was ever a time for the Giants to save their season, it would be right here. The Jets could potentially be in the same boat as the Giants and treat this as a must-win game.

The Giants will be the designated home team in the shared stadium clash, but does that really give them any sort of advantage besides the crowd? The Jets just played the Chiefs tough and will have extra time to prepare for this game coming off a bye. I trust Daniel Jones more than Zach Wilson though.

Result: Win – record: 3-5

Week 9 @ Raiders

The Raiders are more talented than the Giants in certain areas but it's hard to separate the two as a whole. Offensively the Raiders boast the stars, with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs leading the way. Outside of that though, there isn’t much to be afraid of.

Still, the Raiders usually play well in Las Vegas. If everyone is healthy, the Raiders should be able to put points on the board and limit the Giants chances with long, methodical drives.

Result: Loss – record: 3-6

Week 10 @ Cowboys

There isn’t much to say about this one. The Giants laid a goose egg against the Cowboys at home in Week 1 and have just one win over Dallas since 2017.

It might not be another 40-0 drubbing, but the Cowboys pass-rush will be far too much for the Giants' offensive line. Dallas will increase their winning streak to six over New York.

Result: Loss – record: 3-7

Week 11 @ Commanders

The Giants have won four of their last five games on the road against the Commanders. These two teams always play each other close, as six of the last seven contests have been decided by one score.

The Giants will be motivated and looking for their first sweep of Washington since 2020. Saquon Barkley scores two touchdowns in a comfortable win.

Result: Win – record: 4-7

Week 12 vs. Patriots

The Patriots are another team going through a complete offensive disaster early this season. New England benched starter Mac Jones in a blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 4 but remains intent on keeping him as their QB1.

Chances are Bill Belichick and crew have something figured out by this game and look like a much more competent team, but I'll give the Giants the benefit of playing at home and having the same amount of time to fine-tune the offense. Again, I trust Daniel Jones over another mediocre QB.

Result: Win – record: 5-7

Week 13 – bye week

Giants fans can use this week to kick back, put up the holiday decorations and thank the world they have one less week of watching their offensive line trying to block.

Week 14 vs. Packers

The Packers are a very intriguing team this season and have shown flashes of both brilliance and inconsistency through four weeks. First-year starter Jordan Love looked decent in two games and struggled in two others, though he's done well enough to lead Green Bay to two wins so far.

The Giants pulled off a win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last season, their first over Green Bay since 2013. Green Bay's passing defense is one of the best in the league though and should give Daniel Jones problems. The Pack win a close one to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Result: Loss – record: 5-8

Week 15 @ Saints

The Saints were the favorites to win the NFC South coming into the season, but back-to-back losses and a shoulder injury to QB Derek Carr puts them behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2-2.

Carr should be fully healthy by the time the game comes around and the Saints offense could be clicking as they push for a division title. New Orleans' rushing defense contains Saqoun Barkley and the Saints win by two scores at home, eliminating the Giants from playoff contention.

Result: Loss – record: 5-9

Week 16 @ Eagles

Let's not bother here. The Eagles are 16-3 against the Giants over the last nine seasons, including a 31-point shellacking in last season's playoffs. Philly might have this game marked as their playoff or division clincher. It will not be a Merry Christmas for Giants fans.

Result: Loss – record: 5-10

Week 17 vs. Rams

The Rams look closer to their Super Bowl team than they do to their 5-win team from last season through four weeks. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy, the Rams could be in playoff contention deep into the season.

This game could mean a ton for LA's postseason hopes. The Giants won't be able to play spoiler here.

Result: Loss – record: 5-11

Week 18 vs. Eagles

Even if the Eagles have the division and/or seeding wrapped up here and play their backups, it's not guaranteed a depleted and defeated Giants team will win. If Philly still has their starters playing, it'll be another snoozefest and a final day of misery for the Giants and their fans.

Result: Loss – record: 5-12