Sterling Shepard is remaining with the New York Giants, the only NFL team he's ever known, after agreeing to a one-year deal this offseason. New York hopes that this season is a full one for the 30-year-old and its longest-tenured player.

After playing seven games in the 2021 season and just three last year, Shepard is eager to maintain his health and help the Giants get back into the postseason. Tearing his Achilles one year and his ACL the next have given him massive So far this offseason, Shepard is feeling good about where he's at physically, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN

“I worked extremely hard to get back to here, but that is just one step of the process of where I wanted to get back to,” Shepard said, via ESPN. “Now I’m just focused on every day getting better and better. But I’m grateful to be here.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll likes what he sees from Shepard heading into the season. “He’s looked pretty good in terms of his quickness and his explosion coming back after a couple years of injuries,” Daboll said, via ESPN. “So I’m pleased with where he’s at.”

The Giants' receiving core is the deepest it has been since Odell Beckham Jr. was on the team. Tight end Darren Waller highlights a solid core including youngsters Jaylin Hyatt (the new no. 13), Wan'Dale Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins, plus veteran holdover Darius Slayton. While Shepard now has a much lighter load to carry, he also has a tougher route to seeing snaps.

Still, Shepard is a productive player when he's on the field. In each of his first five seasons — when he played at least 10 games each time — he comfortably crossed the thresholds of 55 catches and 550 receiving yards while scoring multiple touchdowns and getting some looks in the run game. The Giants don’t have a clear-cut WR1, though Waller will likely be the top pass-catcher. This leaves room for Shep to retain a big role.

As a veteran and leader of the team, Sterling Shepard should continue to be helpful for a Giants team trying to establish itself as a playoff contender.