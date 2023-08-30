With rosters being trimmed to 53 players, a lot of jersey numbers have become available, which means players are able to change their jersey numbers this week to a one of their liking, if available. That was the case for New York Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who wore No. 84 in preseason. Hyatt changed his number to 13, which will catch the attention of Giants fans and remind them of the days in which Odell Beckham Jr. wore the number.

Jalin Hyatt was seen at practice on Thursday with a No. 13 jersey on, via SNYGiants.

During the preseason and throughout training camp, Hyatt was one of the bright spots for the Giants. He flashed the speed that everyone saw when he was playing at the Tennessee football program. He caught a touchdown after burning a safety against the Carolina Panthers in the second preseason game, and he got separation twice going deep against Sauce Garner of the New York Jets in the third preseason game, but the throws were just not there from Tyrod Taylor.

The Giants made a conscious effort to increase their speed this offseason. Darren Waller is the obvious example, but Hyatt is another one. Hyatt should see plenty of deep targets down the field from Daniel Jones this season.

Daniel Jones will hope to take another leap in his first year under a new contract with the help of Hyatt and Darren Waller.

The Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys in week 1 on Sunday Night Football. Back in 2014, Odell Beckham Jr. emerged on the scene on that same stage against the Cowboys, making his incredible one-handed catch. It will be interesting to see if Hyatt can make an impact for the Giants this season.