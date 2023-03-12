Sterling Shepard will stay in the Big Apple. The New York Giants are expected to re-sign the wide receiver on a one-year deal, extending Shepard’s time with the team according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler .

Shepard, who was drafted in the second round (40th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Giants, has been one of the few constants in an organization that’s went through four head coaches during that span.

During early stages of his career, Shepard was one of the Giants’ most productive receivers, catching over 60 passes in three of his first five seasons. He led New York in touchdown catches as a rookie (eight) and lead the team in receiving yards (872) in 2018.

Shepard made 64 starts during his first five seasons but has struggled with injuries recently. He was limited to just six starts in 2021 and was eventually placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. Last season Shepard missed the final 14 games with a torn ACL.

Despite the injuries, Sterling Shepard proved to be a valuable leader in the locker room that drew compliments from head coach Brian Daboll.

“I think he helps everybody,” Daboll said of Shepard last January. “He helps the defensive guys, the receivers, the offensive guys. He’s all over in practice. Walkthrough, he’s talking to those guys. He’s played a lot of football. I think the guys have a lot of respect for him. He’s just been a really good teammate for us.”

Luckily for the Giants, Shepard is here to stay long term.