The New York Giants have not given up on the 2024 season, but as the team approaches the halfway point, they find themselves in last place in the NFC East with a 2-6 record. In addition to finding themselves four games behind the upstart Washington Commanders, they have received inconsistent quarterback play from quarterback Daniel Jones.

It appears that Jones is standing on wobbly legs as the Giants starting quarterback. The Giants strongly considered going after a new quarterback in last spring's NFL draft. They could also replace him in the second half of the season and the Giants may draft a new quarterback next spring.

In addition to the quarterback, head coach Brian Daboll does not appear to be secure. The Giants made the playoffs two years ago and won a Wild Card playoff game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, but they have gone downhill since that game. Daboll is having a difficult time getting his team to respond to his coaching.

Since the Giants are in last place, a number of trades could be likely. Perhaps their most attractive asset at this point in the year is linebacker Azeez Ojulari. He has demonstrated that he plays with a relentless demeanor and he has been one of their most successful pass rushers.

Ojulari has registered 6.0 sacks in addition to 24 tackles and 1 fumble recovery. He has an excellent first step that allows him to get into the backfield frequently, and then he accelerates quickly once he gains an opportunity to get his hands on the quarterback.

Ojulari is second on the team in sacks to defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who has already registered 9.0 sacks.

Falcons and Cardinals have interest in Ojulari

While the Giants have fallen back this year, the Atlanta Falcons have improved significantly after the offseason signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Falcons take a 5-3 record into their Week 9 home game against the Dallas Cowboys, and they are in first place in the NFC South.

They would like to add some strength and decisiveness on defense, and they are interested in acquiring Ojulari, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Falcons want to upgrade their pass rush, and Ojulari would give them an excellent chance to do just that.

The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the big surprises in the NFL this year, and they are tied for first place in the wide open NFC West with a 4-4 record. Most expected the Cardinals to find a spot in the division's cellar, but the combination of quarterback Kyler Murray and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. have given the Cardinals a fighting chance to succeed.

The Cardinals clearly need defensive help as they rank 28th in yards allowed. The Falcons are somewhat better as they rank 19th, but there is little thought that the Atlanta defense can slow down the NFL's best offensive units.