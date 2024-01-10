After blowing up on Brian Daboll, Wink Martindale has not told the Giants his 2024 intentions.

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants made sweeping changes to the coaching staff after their disappointing 2023 season. Wink Martindale wasn't happy with those changes and has now ghosted the Giants.

Martindale cursed out Daboll during a team meeting on Monday and walked out the door, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The defensive coordinator has returned to his Florida home, but has not told the Giants his intentions for next season.

The Giants fired outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins. Both had come to New York from the Baltimore Ravens with Martindale. Those firings set the DC off, as Drew was considered Martindale's No. 2 in command.

However, Martindale and the Giants have mutually agreed to part ways, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Now official: The #Giants and DC Wink Martindale have mutually agreed to part ways.'

After a back-and-forth over the past couple of days, Martindale is officially out as the defensive coordinator for the Giants.

Overall, the Giants' defense had a tough year in 2023, ranking 29th in the league by allowing 280 yards per game. However, New York was proficient in forcing turnovers, as they tied for the NFL lead with the Baltimore Ravens with 31 takeaways.

Due to those turnovers, Wink Martindale is now one of the more coveted names in the open market. After being a head coach candidate previously, perhaps his name is tossed around again with a number of openings.

The twists keep coming out of the Giants' organization, and the season barely ended.