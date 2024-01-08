The Giants are making changes.

The New York Giants are not wasting much time following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL regular season to make significant changes within the team. Monday morning brought news that the Giants have parted ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (via Jordan Raanan of ESPN) and handed offensive line coach Bobby Johnson his walking papers (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.)

“The Giants fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, per source. He had been the Giants special teams coach for six seasons. He lasted through three different head coaches. His units were top-half-of-the-league most of the first four years. Past two seasons were rough,” said Raanan in a post on X.

The situation in New York with regard to further plans to fire members of the team's think tank could be fluid at the moment, though, Giants head coach Brian Daboll seemed to express confidence that at least two coaches are returning in 2024 (h/t Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News Sports).

“Brian Daboll just said ‘my expectation' is defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will both be back. Daboll references that Martindale always calls this franchise a “destination.” Leaves the door open that changes could happen”

Giants making changes right away after dismal 2022 season

After the type of season the Giants just had in 2023, it shouldn't come as a big surprise to many that the team is getting down to work early in its offseason. The Giants, after making the playoffs in the 2022 campaign with a 9-7-1 record, took several steps back, as they finished with just a 6-11 record.