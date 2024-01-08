Wink Martindale is leaving the New York Giants.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has resigned from his position on head coach Brian Daboll's staff, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Giants finished their season at 6-11, and while the defense had a number of good performances and forced a lot of turnovers, there were reports of tension between Wink Martindale and Brian Daboll that surfaced during the season.

Martindale will likely be a coveted name for teams looking for a new defensive coordinator, and Drew and Kevin Wilkins, two top assistants going back to Martindale's days with the Baltimore Ravens who were fired by the Giants earlier today as well, will likely join him at his next destination.

The Giants now have a void to fill at the defensive coordinator position. It will be interesting to see if Daboll brings in someone he has connections with from his days with the Buffalo Bills, like Leslie Frazier, or someone else he does not have prior connections with.

It will be interesting to see where Martindale lands, or if he will take a year off. There are likely going to be a number of openings for defensive coordinator positions around the league, and it is possible that he could land in the same division with the Giants, with the Washington Commanders changing head coaches and the Philadelphia Eagles having uncertainty on the defensive side of the ball.

Regardless, the Giants are going to need to make a good hire to fill the void left by Martindale's departure, so it will be worth monitoring the names that emerge.