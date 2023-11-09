New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was shocked by safety Xavier McKinney's leadership comments

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney was unhappy following the Giants' 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The loss came to a Raiders team who looked more or less hopeless the few weeks before.

Now it's the Giants who look hopeless as they drop to 2-7, having lost six out of their past seven games. McKinney expressed his frustration after the loss.

“Honestly, it sucks. But, I don’t know, man. I don’t really have many words. I think that from a leadership standpoint, I don’t think they’ve done a great job of letting the leaders lead, and listening to the leaders and the captains,” McKinney said, via ESPN. “But obviously it sucks losing.”

McKinney understandably was frustrated, but his comments affected defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Martindale revealed that he was “shocked” by McKinney's words. “It did [hurt]. … you read it and go, What?!?!” via Jordan Raanan.

Martindale added. “it hurts the locker room and it hurts the defense,” via Pat Leonard.

Following his initial comments, McKinney revealed he and Martindale were on the same page again. The Giants staff also spoke to their other captains, and none agreed with McKinney.

Though McKinney patched things up with Martinade, the Giants are trending downwards once again after quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a torn ACL. With Tyrod Taylor also on Injured Reserve, New York will turn to Tommy Devito at quarterback. After making the playoffs a season ago, the Giants are in for a down year and will most likely have to wait until 2024 for another shot.