Giants safety Xavier McKinney shared some concerning thoughts on Brian Daboll and the coaches not listening to the team captains.

The New York Giants dropped to 2-7 on the season after a Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that fired its head coach just four days prior. Plus, the team lost quarterback Daniel Jones for the season with a torn ACL. For a team that made the postseason and won a playoff game last year, this season is incredibly disappointing, and now the finger-pointing has begun, as team leader Xavier McKinney says the Giants captains aren’t being allowed to lead, which sounds like a shot a Brian Daboll and his coaching staff.

After the Giants’ brutal 30-6 Week 0 loss to the Raiders, safety and Giants captain Xavier McKinney spoke out about how losing is taking a toll on the team and how he believes he and the other captains aren’t being heard.

“Honestly, it sucks. But, I don't know, man. I don't really have many words. I think that from a leadership standpoint, I don't think they've done a great job of letting the leaders lead, and listening to the leaders and the captains,” McKinney said, per ESPN. “I don't want to speak on it too much, but that has been my frustration. It's tough losing your quarterback. We tried to fight through it but we couldn't.”

The four-year NFL veteran continued by saying he and the other team leaders were trying to rally the troops on Sunday. However, he specifically called out “the coaches and whoever” for not hearing what the key players were trying to do.

“It was one of those things where you have some of your leaders, captains from a defensive standpoint, trying to switch things up. And just not really being heard,” McKinney said. “When you got guys out there that are playing and seeing different things and are being vocal and communicating that with the coaches and whoever and are not being heard, it's hard to go out there and be able to make plays and do things of that nature.”

Who is Giants S Xavier McKinney talking about?

While it is unclear exactly who McKinney is talking about, it is likely a shot at defensive coordinator Wink Martindale or head coach Brian Daboll.

This season has been a disaster for Daboll and the Giants, starting with a 40-0 loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys and seemingly reaching rock bottom with $40 million QB Daniel Jones going out for the season and maybe longer.

Currently, Daboll doesn’t seem to be on the hot seat after taking home NFL Coach of the Year honors last season, but if things keep trending like they are and more players take shots at him and his staff, you never know.